Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.