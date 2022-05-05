(WAND) - An Illinois state auditor general review into the COVID outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans' Home that left 36 military veterans dead is placing the blame on Governor JB Pritzker's administration.
The report claims Pritzker’s Public Health department failed to “identify and respond to the seriousness of the outbreak.”
Department of Public Health officials did not arrive at the home until 11 days after the outbreak started on Nov. 1, 2020, even though department leaders were getting near daily updates, Auditor General Frank Mautino’s review stated.
The report goes on to say the health department only visited after top agency staff members were told the Governor was concerned and wanted them to go.
All but four of the 36 veterans who died were positive for COVID-19 before the agency's first visit on Nov. 12, 2020, according to the audit.
The audit was requested by the General Assembly. Governor Pritzker ordered an inspector general report that was released in April 2021. However, Mautino's review claims that it was flawed because it placed the blame on management failures at the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and the LaSalle home while largely excluding the public health department's responsibility.
The Department of Human Services inspector general said the outbreak was not being meaningfully tracked by the chief of staff for Veterans Affairs. However, auditors concluded the chief of staff gave detailed information that former Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike used in her daily COVID-19 briefings.
The state audit also argues the inspector general investigation was wrong in reporting an “absence of any standard operating procedures in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak” largely contributed to the LaSalle home failing to contain the outbreak. The audit said hundreds of pages of guidelines existed.
Auditors recommended the Department of Veterans Affairs work with the Department of Public Health and the governor’s office during outbreaks.
Governor Pritzker is running for reelection in November.
He previously called out predecessor Governor Bruce Fauner, claiming he did not act quickly enough following a series of outbreaks of Legionnaire's disease at the Quincy Veterans Home. Those outbreaks led to the deaths of 14 veterans.
Pritzker's criticism of the VA department's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans' Home led to the agency's director, Linda Chapa LaVia, resigning. She was accused by the inspector general of abdicating her responsibilities to Kolbeck, a nonmedical chief of staff who was also came under fire in the report.
Pritzker also fired officials at the home including administrator Angela Mehlbrech in December 2020.
The audit claims IDPH officials did not offer officials at the home any advice or help on how to slow the spread of COVID-19. It said the home was also not offered additional rapid COVID-19 tests.
The audit reports Kolbeck reported four positive cases at the home on Nov. 1 to the state medical officer at the public health and governor's office, which was the first indication of the outbreak.
Just three days later, the number of people infected had grown to 46 residents and 11 staff members. On Nov. 13, Kolbeck reported 83 residents and 93 staff members were sick and that 11 residents had died. Three residents and one employee were hospitalized, as of that date.
The audit reports Kolbeck was the one who requested assistance by asking public health to visit the home and to provide rapid tests and antibody treatments.
A site visit was not scheduled until Nov. 11, ten days after the start of the outbreak. The visit was conducted the following day.
The audit claims documents were collected that were "contrary to many of the statements," made in interviews the inspector general conducted to support findings in that report.
According to the audit, between Oct. 23 and Dec. 8, 2020, 109 or 85 percent of the home's 128 residents and 88 or 38 percent of the 231 staff members had contracted COVID-19.
Families of 26 veterans who died of COVID-19 or related illness at the home filed lawsuits in March. The suits allege negligence and wrongful death. If the families win those suits, it could cost the state of Illinois millions.
WAND TV is reaching out to Governor Pritzker's office for a response to the audit. We will include that response once we receive one.
