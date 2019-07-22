(WAND) – A recent audit found that the Illinois Department of Transportation failed to timely inspect about 73 bridges over a two-year period.
The audit that was released by the Illinois Auditor General last week, shows the department did not timely perform inspections on bridges or perform follow-ups to ensure bridge inspections happened.
28 of those bridges were overdue and five of those were rated structurally deficient. Inspections were anywhere from one to four years overdue.
Another 27 bridges were overdue for “special inspections.” Of those, 24 were rated as structurally deficient, and five were overdue by more than two years.
7 bridges were as many as 19 years overdue for underwater inspections. Two of those, which had not been inspected in 17 years, were rated as structurally deficient.
11 bridges were overdue for fracture-critical inspections, examinations of components whose failure could be expected to result in the collapse of all or a portion of the bridge. Two of those were over 21 years overdue.
The audit also shows that IDOT did not monitor locally held funds and did not adhere to various reporting requirements set by state law.
In the audit IDOT agrees to the findings and state they “recognize that while they made significant strides with the bridge inspection delinquencies over the last several years, they still have more work to do.
The full audit can be read below: