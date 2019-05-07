SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An audit of the Department of Children and Family Services looking into reports of child abuse and neglect over a three year period has been released.
House Resolution Number 418 audited and reviewed abuse and neglect investigations that were conducted by the department from 2015, 16 and 17.
According to the audit, the number of cases from 2015 to 2017 increased by 10 percent. During the 2015 67,732 cases were investigated state wide and in 2016 78,572 cases were investigated. In 2017 DCFS investigated 75,037 cases.
The audit also showed that workers case loads were not compliant. During the three year period it showed that investigators with DCFS were assigned 15 new cases a month. From February to April 2016 over half of all investigators were out of compliance with the Child Endangerment Risk Assessment Protocol (CERAP).
The department was also cited for not always following procedures during investigations, according to the report.
However, it showed that the completion for investigations declined over the three year time frame. But investigators were reportedly not always documenting needs during investigations.
In 65 percent of cases there was a lack of documentation regarding whether any services were received by the families and the duration of services
The audit has a total of 13 recommendations to DCFS.
The full audit and recommendations are below: