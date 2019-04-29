URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Corporation for Public Broadcasting's inspector general conducted an audit recently and advised Illinois Public Media should be asked to return more than $67,000 of a federally-funded grant based on accounting errors.
The audit stated Illinois Public Media overstated a net $1,006,785 in non-federal financial support in its fiscal year 2017, the News Gazette reports. That resulted in a $67,575 overpayment of community service grant money, the audit said.
Community service grants are awarded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The grants are given to public television and radio stations based partly off of how much they claim in non-federal financial support.
The audit also claimed Illinois Public Media (WILL TV/FM) did not fully comply with certain community service grant accounting requirements for restricted radio revenues and expenditure, the News Gazette said..
WILL TV/FM was told to recover the overpayment and to take steps ti make sure they are in compliance in the future.
Illinois Public Media told the News Gazette they have not heard the final report and whether they will have to return grant money.