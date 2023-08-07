DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – SkyCity Grill is in its second year of business providing great food and service near the Millikin University campus.
SkyCity Grill is owned by Rodney Walker. August is National Black Business Month and SkyCity Grill is one of the 141,000 black owned businesses in Illinois.
Black-owned businesses in Illinois employ more than 175,000 people. They generate $8 billion in economic activity annually.
SkyCity Grill is located at 1099 West Main Street. It is open every day except Monday.
