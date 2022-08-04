SPRINGFIELD, (WAND) - Local health professionals remind the community that immunizations are important for people of all ages.
August is recognized as National Immunization Awareness Month and HSHS St. John’s Hospital is reminding the community that immunizations are important for people of all ages.
National Immunization Awareness Month was established to encourage people to stay up to date on vaccines recommended for them. It also encourages parents to make sure their children are vaccinated and ready for the upcoming school year.
“Vaccinations are important for people of all stages of life,” said Gurpreet Mander, MD, MBA, CPE, chief physician executive of HSHS St. John’s Hospital. “Whether that be during infancy, pregnancy or as an adult, keeping up to date with your vaccinations protects your health now and in the future.”
Health leaders said, in addition to regular vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccine is the best defense against this illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the benefit of receiving your COVID-19 vaccination is that it is effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized and even dying from COVID-19. If you or your child are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, St. John’s Hospital encourages you to get it.
HSHS Medical Group is providing COVID-19 vaccinations for patients six months and older at HSHS Medical Group drive-thru locations in Decatur, Springfield and O’Fallon. Appointments are required for all vaccine doses and testing. To make a vaccine appointment, click here. Vaccine appointments may also be scheduled by calling 1-844-216-4707.
