(NBC CHICAGO)- Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announced his candidacy for governor of Illinois Monday, joining a slew of Republicans hoping to challenge Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November.
Irvin released a campaign video during which he vowed to "take our state back" and overcome challenges, saying Pritzker and former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan have done "so much damage."
Irvin, 51, the first Black mayor of Aurora, was initially elected in 2017. He was reelected for a second term in April 2021.
An Aurora native, he is an Army veteran and was both a prosecutor in Cook and Kane counties before opening a private law practice, according to a biography on the city of Aurora's website.
The mayor has chosen state Rep. Avery Bourne, a Republican from Morrisonville, as his running mate for lieutenant governor.
Both have vowed to be tough on crime, fight corruption and put Illinois on a "sound fiscal path that doesn't rely on tax hikes," according to a campaign news release.
Irvin will face at least eight others in the June 28 primary election. The winner will go up against Pritzker in November.
