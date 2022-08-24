CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Clinton community has organized a candlelight vigil for Juana Arellano.
According to a post on Facebook, on Thursday, August 25 the community will gather at Clinton Square to pray and have a moment of silence for Juana. She was reported missing by police on Monday.
She is described as 5'6" tall, 175 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. She was last seen August 21, 2022 around 9 p.m. at her home in Clinton.
The Clinton Police Department released a video on its Facebook page asking the community to help. The post read, as part of our missing persons investigation involving Juana Arellano-Garnica, the Clinton Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in positively identifying this individual that is observed walking west on Park Lane, then running southwest across the Clinton Elementary School parking lot and then south along Illini Drive to the intersection of Manor Hill Drive where the image is lost due to darkness.
The surveillance footage is from Sunday August 21st shortly after 11 p.m. The individual is not being sought as a person of interest, but rather trying to confirm or deny if this in fact may be Juana, or not, to guide future investigative efforts.
Police said she was last reported going for a walk around 9 p.m. Sunday night and never returned home.
A reward fund has been set up at First National bank in Clinton.
If someone has information they are asked to contact the CPD with any information at 217-935-9441.
