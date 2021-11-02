DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted for robbery in Decatur attacked Macon County deputies when they tried to arrest him, a sworn affidavit said.
A detective working in the capacity of the U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force said authorities were attempting to make an arrest Monday at a home in the 500 block of W. William St. when this unfolded. After the arrest was made, the detective walked back toward their truck and said they observed two people near their unmarked vehicle, which was parked in the 600 block of the same street.
A male person started running and a female person started to walk away southbound toward an alley. Authorities said the female was identified as a person believed to be missing/endangered person from Arizona. She refused to identify the male when speaking with investigators, but told authorities she was in Decatur with the father of her child, a "Carl Binkley."
The female was taken to the Macon County Sheriff's Office while authorities waited to hear back from Arizona authorities. At that time, they did not locate the male subject. The only distinguishing feature of him that authorities had observed was a white stocking cap.
The detective said they checked "Carl Binkley" for warrants and did not find anything, but did locate records for Jeffrey L. Binkley, 42, being wanted for robbery by Decatur police.
Authorities then spoke with the parents of the female on the phone after hearing back from Arizona. They agreed the female was not in any danger, and she was transported back to a residence in the 600 block of W. William St.
When inside the common area of the apartment complex, authorities said Binkley came down the stairs and was observed by deputies. They yelled for Binkley to stop and a chase ensued.
Binkley is accused of fighting with deputies and at one point punching the detective in the stomach. Authorities said he tried to grab the detective's crotch area and at one point grabbed the handle of the detective's gun. A stun gun was used and he was eventually placed in handcuffs.
The robbery Binkley was wanted for allegedly happened in July of 2019, when the victim was trying to sell an Xbox 360. Decatur police said the victim agreed to meet with a person who went by the name of "Lil Louie" at a shed in the southbound alleyway between 900 W. King St. and 900 W. Green St.
An affidavit said "Lil Louie" inspected the console and said he did not want to buy it. The victim strapped the system to his bicycle and began to leave before police said Binkley grabbed the bag and pulled it, causing the bike and the victim to fall.
Binkley is accused of approaching the victim with an "aggressive stance." The victim then fled the scene and was later found by police to not have any injuries.
Macon County records show charges against Binkley include robbery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and attempting to disarm an officer. His bail is set at $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.