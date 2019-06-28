MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Authorities have identified the missing boater they're searching for at Lake Jacksonville.
A press release says the person who disappeared is 44-year-old James Ingram of Manchester. Responders came to Lake Jacksonville after hearing a report of a boater distressed in the water.
Jackson police and firefighters were joined by the Morgan County Sheirff's Department, Morgan County Dive Team, South Jacksonville firefighters, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Morgan County Emergency Management, Lifestar Ambulance and Jacksonville Parks and Lakes at the scene.
The search is on standby at 3 p.m. because of severe weather and is expected to resume when the weather passes.
Lake Jacksonville is closed for boat traffic until further notice, per authorities.
A WAND-TV crew is at Lake Jacksonville on Friday afternoon in an effort to learn more. Updates will be provided as they become available.