DANFORTH, Ill. (WAND) - A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds after he was shot by a deputy.
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 said the officer-involved shooting happened Friday at 9:41p.m.
ISP said, Friday night the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a rural Danforth home. A 40-year-old man from Danforth was involved in a domestic dispute with another resident.
While Iroquois County Sheriff's deputies were on scene, the 40-year-old man returned to the house.
In their report, ISP said, "the male subject took actions which endangered the lives of the residents as well as the deputies".
ISP said, deputies discharged their weapons and hit the man. Officers then immediately rendered aid and the man was transported to the hospital.
Authorities said he is expected to survive. No other officers or residents were injured.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office said, the officer involved shooting is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 and the Iroquois County State's Attorney, who is reviewing the chain of events.
