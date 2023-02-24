EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities in Effingham County have requested assistance in help locating at 44-year-old man.
On Friday, at the request of the Effingham Police, the Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory.
The Effingham Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Gregory Duez, 44.
He is described white male, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
He is driving a black 2016 Ford Explorer with Missouri license plates 3HCF48.
Authorities said Mr. Duez has a condition that places him in danger.
Any person with information on the whereabouts of Gregory Duez should contact the Effingham Police Department at 217-347-0772, or call 911.
