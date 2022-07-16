PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Piatt County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police announced it has located a man reported missing.
On Saturday the Piatt County Sheriff's Office has requested assistance in locating Paul Kaufman, 85.
Sunday morning the department announced it had located Kaufman.
According to authorities, Kaufman was last seen on E 8th St in Hammond at 4:04pm on July 16th.
