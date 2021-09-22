CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police said a body was recovered from Clinton Lake on Tuesday.
IDNR Conservation Police were dispatched to Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing Access after a fisherman reported seeing a vehicle at the edge of the lake and a body floating in the water.
Authorities recovered the body of a 65-year-old Clinton man near the lakeshore.
IDNR Conservation Police, DeWitt County Sheriff's Department, DeWitt County EMS, DeWitt County Coroner's Officer, Clinton Fire Department and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.
The incident is under investigation.
