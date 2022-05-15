MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 33-year-old man's body was recovered from the water.
According to the Moultrie County Sheriff's Office, on Friday at 10:47 p.m. the department responded to Bo Woods for a report of a person in the water.
Moultrie County Dive Team and Shelby County Dive Team was also dispatched to the area where the man was.
Authorities began an extensive search for Joseph R. Mast, 33, of Arthur. His body was recovered on Saturday at 10:31 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
According to the Moultrie County Sheriff's Office the search for Mast was narrowed because of the help from Gateway Search Dogs, Inc. and the 2 cadaver dogs and the Christian Aid Ministry Search and Rescue team and the use of sonar equipment.
The Moultrie County Dive Team, Shelby County Dive Team, Effingham Dive Team, Crawford County Dive Team, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police, Sullivan Police, Sullivan Fire and Rescue Department, the Gateway Search and Rescue Dog, Inc. and the Christian Aid Ministry Search and Rescue, the Red Cross and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
