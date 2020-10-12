DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are on the scene of a crash at a Decatur intersection Monday evening.
The crash happened at King Street and Fairview Avenue. Emergency vehicles had Fairview blocked off at the intersection as of 6 p.m.
Details about possible injuries are unknown at this time, but a WAND-TV crew at the scene did see an ambulance. A stretcher had been taken out.
WAND-TV reached out to Decatur police and firefighters before 7 p.m. and was told reports are not yet complete. This developing story will be updated as details are confirmed.
