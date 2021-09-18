CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities need the public's help in finding a missing Taylorville man.
The Missing Person Awareness Network NFP said Jonathan Allen Deutsch, 40, has been missing since Thursday.
He was last seen leaving his home in a truck around noon. The truck is a 2006 Green Ford F150 Lariat. The license plate number is 2168782B.
Officials said he left his wallet and his cell phone at home.
Deutsch is white, he has short brown hair and brown eyes. He has light facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved flannel.
Anyone with any information on Deutsch's whereabouts should call the Christian County Sheriff's Office at 217-824-4961.
