SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A plague of burglaries is hitting the northwest side of Springfield.
Lt. Rodney Vose with the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said authorities are investigating 20 burglaries near Hazlet Lane and Cantrell Creek.
"This is the outlining area of 'county living,' " Vose said. "This doesn't normally happen out there."
According to Vose, their top suspect is Christopher Ettress. This isn't the first time Ettress has had a run-in with the law.
"We are very familiar with Ettress from a rash of similar burglaries in the same area," Vose said. "He was sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections, was released after two-and-a-half and was released in May this year."
Almost all of these burglaries involve unlocked doors or keys left in cars. A variety of items have been stolen such as laptops, purses and firearms.
This is why the sheriff's office believes Ettress is armed and dangerous.
"In the area, there have been firearms stolen from vehicles and residential burglaries," Vose said.
The break-ins have occurred between July 1 and Sept. 9. Ettress currently has a warrant out for his arrest.
"Every time we try to encounter Mr. Ettress, he runs ... whether it be in a vehicle or on foot," Vose said. "We have a pursuit policy. It has to be a forcible felony in order engage in a pursuit."
Officials said anyone who sees the suspect should not approach him and call the sheriff's office immediately.