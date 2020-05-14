MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Officials are giving a warning to social media users about the risks of posting personal information.
The Macon County Sheriff's Department said they have heard of different Facebook groups asking for personal information, like home addresses. Sergeant Scott Flannery said while these groups are meant to be fun, sharing information like home addresses can post a risk.
"You know with Facebook I can get on there and found out where you work and I can start getting a routine of when you are home and not home and who your children are. So, we caution against putting your address out there to someone you wouldn't know."
In addition, Sgt. Flannery warned sharing this information could bring unwanted people to your house.
"They could see your routine or when you are and aren't home and again we caution sharing any personal information."
The warning expands to Craigslist and Facebook Market Place. Sgt. Flannery reminds people who go to sell items to caution using their addresses, instead meet that potential buyer in a public place like at the Decatur Police Department or Macon County Sheriff's Office.
