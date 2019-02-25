(WAND) - Hundreds of people are left without jobs after a sudden and abrupt closure at the Autism Service Group.
The announcement was made Thursday night to parents through email saying:
"Hello dear family,
It is with a heavy heart that we have to tell you our Clinic and operations in the Champaign Region will end as of tomorrow, Friday, February 22, at 6:00 p.m. Mike Evans and Nina Bush who had purchased the company last year have been unable to financially sustain it. Unfortunately, our staff has been working without pay for several weeks, and things were not going to turn around. Although this is a dramatic and unexpected change, Jodi and I felt we needed to let our families know immediately and allow our staff to begin transitioning to other opportunities that they deserve.
As you can imagine, this is a horrific outcome that we never thought would happen. Our clinic was one of the most vibrant and prosperous of the company, and your family has been an important part of our success. In addition, to have to see a lag in services that your child so dearly needs is a heartbreak for us.
Along these lines, you can reach out to me if you would like to be connected to your therapist. We are happy to help you keep in touch with these very important relationships. My cell phone number at the bottom of the email will put you in direct touch with me.
Also, Jodi will be emailing you regarding other programs who you may be able to transition your child to as soon as possible.
Again, we are so very sorry for this news, and for having to send it to you in this manner. Please feel free to reach out to me or Jodi if you have any further questions.
You will always be a significant part of our lives and precious memories.
Warmest regards,
Joy, Jodi and the staff of ASG"
Joy Henderson was the regional operations manager and says the business had to close because of financial issues.
"It broke my heart to know that these wonderful folks were coming everyday to work and not knowing if they were getting paid or not and basically their kind hearts were being used," she said.
She says owners of the clinic kept promising them things would get better and they didn't. Ultimately, it led to them closing. She also says her heart aches for the many employees who are left without jobs, and especially the children.
However, after a company based in Aurora heard about the situation, they offered Joy Henderson and Jodi Vermillion (former board-certified behavior analyst) positions with Behavioral Perspective ABA.
The company is planning to expand their services to both Champaign and Springfield in the next few weeks. Henderson says its goal is to open more locations in all of central Illinois and it wants to help all its former employees find a job again.
At this time, the company is working on providing in-home services to the Champaign-Urbana community that was affected but they say not to worry, because all will be well very soon.
If parents want to learn more about Behavioral Perspective ABA, they can call (888) 308-3728 or visit its website.