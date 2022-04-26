JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An autopsy has been conducted to determine the cause of death for an inmate at the Morgan County Jail in Jacksonville.
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was requested to investigate the in-custody death of 40-year-old Brian C. Downs.
On Monday, April 25, DCI Zone 4 was contacted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a death that occurred at the jail. Morgan County Jail Correctional Officers found Downs in need of medical attention.
He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
An autopsy was conducted Monday in Springfield. A cause of death has not yet been released as toxicology results are pending and can take several weeks.
ISP DCI Zone 4 will be continuing the death investigation.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.