DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A gunshot wound caused a 28-year-old man's death in Decatur, an autopsy report says.
An autopsy of Suave L. Turner was performed Friday afternoon at the McLean County morgue. He died from a wound in his upper right chest, according to Macon County Coroner Michael Day.
Turner died at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital at 11:39 p.m Thursday after the shooting happened that morning. A private vehicle took him to the hospital.
Police are still working to determine where the shooting happened.