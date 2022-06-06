BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have released a cause of death for a man found dead in Decatur over the weekend.
Early Sunday morning, police responded to the 1100 block of E. Condit St., where they found 43-year-old Dameon T. Blue of Decatur.
Autopsy results released Monday said Blue's preliminary cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds to the head, torso and extremities.
Decatur police are continuing to investigate. An inquest is pending.
