CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): As space heaters come out of storage soon and into the comfort of your home... Champaign firefighters say they're a huge fire risk. However, there are ways to make sure you stay safe.
According to the Fire Protection Association, heating is the number 2 cause of fires and the number 3 cause of death and injury nationwide. Champaign matches those nationwide statistics. "Champaign track with that, our number 2 cause of fires in Champaign is electrical and that includes heating appliances"
The first thing to remember with space heaters is they need... space. They need at least 3 feet of space around them at all times. Jeremy Mitchell, the Deputy Fire Marshal at the Champaign Fire Department says giving them space is one the most important ways to stay safe from fires while using them. "Make sure nothing around them will catch of fire and when we say space, we also mean keeping children away, keeping pets away, that's something people tend to forget." Mitchell tells WAND News. It needs empty space around and it needs to be placed on a firm surface."
Apart from needing space, Mitchell says the small space heaters draw a tremendous amount of power. "If we plug them into an extension cord or we plug them into a power strip or an overloaded normal wall outlet, it can actually overload and cause a fire that way." Using an empty wall outlet is the safest thing to do, according to Mitchell. Also to remember, never leave them unattended and unplug them for leaving the room or space or sleeping.
"It sounds counterintuitive, especially at night," Mitchell says, "that's when you want to be warm and in your bedroom but unplug it and turn it off, just make sure you're totally safe that way."
And in the unfortunate event where a fire may happen, Mitchell says the most important thing is to have a plan. He tells WAND News, "we teach people how to have two ways out of your house and be mindful of that, make sure that the space heater, which could potential be a problem is not in your escape path."
A space heater is supplemental heating, Mitchell reminds everyone. So, make sure to not use them as a way to heat your entire home but to only heat small defined areas.
