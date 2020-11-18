DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Avon Theatre is temporarily closed.
Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions, the Avon will remain closed until further notice.
The Avon announced their closing on Facebook, reassuring its customers that it "shouldn't be that long this time."
"Hang in there and we'll see you again soon!" Avon officials said.
The Avon Theatre joins R Bar and Grille as one of the first facilities or restaurants to close downtown during the week of Nov. 16. R Bar and Grille said its decisions was related to the Decatur City Council's decision to approve a mask mandate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.