RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Baldwin Asylum will open for its final season on Sept. 30.
Named one of Illinois' Top 10 Haunts by Haunted Illinois, guests will travel through the aftermath of a witch's curse.
"You can expect things that you've never seen before," said Melissa Smith, Haunt Widow.
Since February, owner Marcus Dams and his team have been working on the 10,000 square feet haunt. While some of the props and decorations are bought, the majority of it was crafted and built by Dams and his team.
"Probably 2/3 of our time was spent making everything, we did buy some things, but we make things that suit our needs and our theme."
Doors open Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 a person. The haunt will be every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of October, with the final night on Nov. 5. To learn more click here.
