CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people and one group in Champaign County will be receiving awards for their commitment to the community.
The Countywide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee will present three awards to people who uphold the ideals of Dr. King at a celebration on Friday, Jan. 18.
The celebration will be held at the Vineyard Church in Urbana.
The awards recognize those who have made a positive impact in Champaign County through humanitarian efforts, community service and social justice initiatives.
The event is sponsored by the City of Champaign, the City of Urbana, Champaign County, Parkland College, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the Village of Rantoul.
The celebration is open to the public and free to attend. It starts at 5 p.m.
Alissia Young will receive the Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award.
First Followers has been selected to receive the James R. Burgess, Jr. Award, Susan Freiburg Humanitarian Award, and Seon Williams will be awarded the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Achievement Award.
Young is a social worker at Champaign-Urbana Dialysis Clinic, the current president and a lifetime member of the National Council of Negro Women, Champaign County Section. She serves as the City of Champaign's Human Relations Commission Chair. She is also a member of the Ministerial Alliance of Champaign-Urbana & Vicinity, serves as an election judge, and received her credential as a deputy voting registrar.
First Followers is a community-based organization that operates a drop-in center whose mission is to build strong and peaceful communities by providing support and guidance to the formerly incarcerated, their loved ones, and the community as a whole.
Williams is a successful entrepreneur with a wide variety of numerous accomplishments, businesses, awards and distinctions over his career, which, in one way or another, have been used as a vehicle of awareness to better the community with resources, support and development.