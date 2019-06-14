SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield native is bringing a new form of entertainment to the area.
Dorothy Winter, the owner of Real Ax, opened a business where people can let go of some stress ... by throwing axes.
"It's funny because when I say ax-throwing, people are always like what's that. It's like darts but with axes," Winter said. "That's why I called it Real Ax, kind of a play on relax. You're like how could I possibly relax with an ax in my hand, but there's something so satisfying of sinking that ax in."
According to Winter, she got the idea of bringing ax-throwing to Springfield after trying it out in St. Louis.
"People always say there's nothing to do and you know, if there's nothing to do here, then is it not our responsibility to make it so that it is fun," Winter said.
She hopes this will be a new and unique way for people in the community to have fun.
"People are really looking for different things to do, different ways to celebrate," Winter said.
Real Ax is now open on MacArthur Boulevard. It's $35 per person, per hour. Outside food and drink are welcome.