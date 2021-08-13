NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – If you’re looking for a booming economy look no further than Bloomington–Normal.
The Twin Cities, according to their chief economic development man, are a place where businesses are considering locating.
“I can say that we’ve had multiple prospects in the area for quite some time. Probably hosting one or two a month,” stated Patrick Hoban of the Bloomington – Normal Economic Development Council (EDC). “Since the beginning of the year, we’re over 60 prospects that have came in. We’re in the running for some of them and we have multiple that are over a billion dollars.”
Rivian, the newcomer in the electric vehicle market, seems to be a big draw for other businesses. Hoban can’t disclose what businesses are looking at the area, but U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, (D-IL) told WAND News on Thursday one is Samsung, which is looking at Bloomington–Normal for a possible electric vehicle battery plant.
“This Samsung facility we hope will be located next door to Rivian,” Durbin told WAND's Doug Wolfe. “That decision has not been made. Having that battery facility will also create thousands of jobs.”
