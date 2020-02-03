CLEARWATER, Fla. (WAND) – Oh baby! There has been a baby boom at the Clearwater Police Department.
According to a Facebook post by the department, thirteen officers welcomed babies over the last few months.
The department shared a photo showing some of the 13 officers in uniform holding their new bundles of joy. All the babies were dressed in matching onesies saying, “Daddy is My Hero.”
“Congratulations to Officer Diaz, Officer Hoxie, Officer Hurt, Officer Lightfoot, Officer Maser, Officer McCann, Officer Penna, Officer Robinson and Officer Yeates!” the post said.