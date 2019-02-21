(WAND) – A video of people attempting to get a baby to smoke is circulating on social media.
Many people reached out to WAND-TV with concerns that this video originated in Decatur. Police say it unclear if the video is from central Illinois or somewhere else.
The clip shows what appears to be an infant smoking. A person can be seen briefly holding a lighter up to the end of a tube. Two voices belonging to male and female people can be heard laughing.
The female voice tells the male to “light it”. He does, and then says “what you breathing in for, what you inhaling for”.
WAND-TV reached out to Decatur police. They say they are investigating it and working on figuring out if it originated from Decatur.
Anyone with information should call Decatur police at (217)424-2711.