SACRAMENTO (WAND) - What are the odds?
Not only does a Sacramento baby have a Feb. 29 birthday, but her father does as well.
Little Camila was born at a Sacramento-area hospital yesterday.
The hospital even hooked Camila up with some "Leap Frog" attire to celebrate.
"I've worked here 29 years and I've never seen it happen," said one hospital employee. "First time, it's amazing."
Nurses saying the odds of a baby sharing the same Leap Day birthday as their child is 1 in 2.1 million.
Health officials say babies born on Feb. 29 are known as "Leapers".