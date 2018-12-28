ARLINGTON, Ohio (WAND) - Oh baby! An Ohio newborn came into the world the same size as an average 3-month-old boy.
Ali James Medlock was born Dec. 12 at Arlington Memorial Hospital.
He weighed 14 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long.
The CDC reports the average weight of a 3-month-old boy is 14 pounds.
His parents are both music teachers.
Ali had to stay in the NICU due to his size. His blood sugar and platelets were too low, and he was experiencing rapid breathing.
He has since improved.
Ali has a big sister named Annabelle. She was 9 pounds, 10 ounces when she was born.