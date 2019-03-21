(WAND) - A baby medication is being recalled, because it may be contaminated with a harmful bacteria.
Kingston Pharma, LLC is recalling its 2-fluid ounce bottles of DG/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus.
The medicine may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus/ Bacillus circulans.
Bacillus cereus has the potential to cause vomiting and diarrhea.
Most cases are mild, but in extreme cases it can be deadly. Those most at risk for severe reactions include infants, young children, and those with weakened immune systems.
No illnesses have been reported in connection with the medicine.
The recalled bottles were sold nationwide at Dollar General stores.
The recalled lot has an expiration date of 11/20 on the bottom of the carton and back of the bottle label.
Production of the medicine has been suspended while the FDA and company investigate the source of the problem.
Anyone who has purchased the medicine is asked to return them to where they bought them for a refund.