ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-month-old baby was killed in a car crash in Christian County.
The crash happened July 24 around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of 2000 East and 350 N. Road in Rosamond.
The crash involved a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Chase Gaton, 20, from Stonington, Illinois. Gaton was driving southbound on Christian County Township Road 2000 E. when police said he failed to yield the right away at the intersection with 350 N. and was struck by a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a loaded trailer.
The Dodge pickup truck driven by Tyler Buerster, 21, from Noble, Illinois.
Buerster was driving eastbound on 350 North Rd. and struck Gatons vehicle on the passager side.
Knox Gaton, 17 months old, was in a car seat in the rear passenger side of the vehicle driven by his father, Chase Gaton.
Baby Knox died on July 25 at 1:02 a.m. at the Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Jacob Bright, 24, of Taylorville was front seat passenger of the vehicle driven by Chase Gaton.
Bright was thrown from the vehicle and was airlifted to St. Johns Hospital, in Springfield with critical injuries.
Chase Gaton was taken to Pana Community Hospital with minor injuries.
Tyler Buerster was not injured in the crash.
The Pana Fire Department and Pana Ambulance and the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit assisted with crash investigation.
The investigation is continuing.
