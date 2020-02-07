FORT MYERS, Fla. (WAND) – A Florida couple has been arrested after police say they left their child inside a locked car while they went shopping.
The couple was arrested on Thursday at a Florida Dollar Tree store. Fort Myers police were called around 10 a.m. for the report of a baby left in a vehicle.
Police say they freed a 4-month-old from a vehicle at 5100 S. Cleveland Ave. The parents, 31-year-old Mosammat Ranu Pervin and 45-year-old MD Razaul Karim, were arrested for child neglect.
The child is now in the car of the Department of Children and Families.