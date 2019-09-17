BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Three red panda cubs were born at Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo.
The zoo's pair of red pandas, "Ernie" and "Masala," are parents to three cubs born on June 16.
There is one male and two female cubs.
These are the first ever red panda cubs born and bred at the zoo.
The zoo shared more information about red panda litters on it's Facebook page:
"A typical litter is one to four cubs, and the gestation period is 4 months. Surprisingly, red panda fossils have been discovered in North America that date as far back as 5 million years. Today, however, red pandas are only found in small, isolated mountain territories above 4,000 feet in China, Nepal, India, Bhutan, and Burma."
“We’re very excited to announce the birth of these red panda cubs,” said Jay Tetzloff, Miller Park Zoo Director. “We’re all looking forward to watching them grow up, and with the species being endangered it is significant from a conservation standpoint.”
The cubs are on exhibit with their mother starting Tuesday, Sept. 17.
There will be a public showing and question and answer session everyday at 10 a.m., at the exhibit.
A new red panda exhibit is in Phase I of the Zoo’s Master Plan. The Miller Park Zoological Society is in the process of fundraising for the plan.