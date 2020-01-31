CHICAGO (WAND) - The infant grandson of a Chicago man who was diagnosed with coronavirus is now being tested for the virus.
Family members told NBC News the baby has a fever.
The baby was taken to an area hospital after his fever developed. It is not clear if he is experiencing any other symptoms.
21 people were under investigation for possible coronavirus exposure in Illinois as of Thursday.
The child's grandfather was the second person to test positive in the state. His wife, who had traveled to Wuhan, China, was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.
Both were hospitalized in Hoffman Estates.
The woman had "very limited movement outside her home" following her return from China, public health officials said.
There are six confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US so far.
The virus has already killed more than 200 people and infected nearly 10,000 across the globe.
Citizens from the US and European countries have been evacuated from central China due to concerns over the virus.