HOUSTON (WAND) - If the song "Baby Shark" was finally out of your head, it will probably only be for a short time.
Bloomberg said a show on Netflix is in the works. The company behind the show said it could be available for streaming in March 2019. The series will have songs besides Baby Shark.
One of the founders of the YouTube channel Pinkfong says they are “planning to release short videos via Netflix Inc., a cartoon series and a musical in North America…”
A video geared toward older children is expected be released and feature penguins. They hope to reach children ages five to eight.
The Korean educational entertainment company has over two billion views on Baby Shark. Giving the video a spot in the top 30 of the most-watched YouTube videos of all time.