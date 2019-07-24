DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Baby TALK Early Head Start is hosting a Water Play Date Wednesday.
The event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baby TALK Early Head Start at 710 W. Macon St. in Decatur.
Sprinklers, wading pools and water tables, as well as other wet activities will be available.
Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult, but this event is open to anyone in the community.
The activities available will be most appealing to children under the age of 5.
However, older children are also welcome to attend.
For more information, click HERE.