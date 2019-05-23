GREENE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Greene County Deputy Sheriff is being recognized for saving baby woodpeckers from a fallen tree.
Deputy Sheriff Austin Morrow came upon a fallen tree blocking the roadway on IL 108 west of IL 267 near Greenfield.
When he went to move the tree from the road, he saw a nest had been destroyed and young woodpeckers were stranded.
He made a makeshift cage out of a milk crate and kept them overnight in his garage.
The next day, he took them to the Treehouse Wildlife Center in Jersey County.
They will be cared for and, hopefully, released.
Morrow and his family made a donation to the center on behalf of the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
"I am told by the staff that these are called Yellow-Shafted Flickers," he posted to social media.