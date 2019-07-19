TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville woman is behind bars after police say she left a baby in a hot car.
Police arrested 35-year-old Jacqueline Girard for the incident. Taylorville police say an investigation revealed Girard was the babysitter of the child.
On Tuesday, Taylorville police were called to the Taylorville Care Center after a baby was removed from a hot car. A man visiting the center noticed the baby in the back of the car sweating. Police say the man went inside and informed the staff. Staff told police the vehicle was unlocked and the baby was sweating profusely, so they took the baby inside.
Police say staff members realized the vehicle belonged to a employee that was working inside the Taylorville Care Center but hired through a private company. Officers spoke to the employee in question and she advised the baby should have been with the babysitter, Jacqueline Girard.
Officers questioned Jacqueline Girard and she stated that her boyfriend got off work at 4:00P.M. and they wanted to go fishing. Jacqueline told police she loaded the baby in the car so she could drop the employee’s car off at Taylorville Care Center and the employee could then drive the vehicle home when she got off work at 5:30P.M. Jacqueline stated she intended to take the baby fishing with them, but forgot he was in the car.
DCFS has been notified of the situation.
Jacqueline Girard age 35 of Taylorville was arrested for endangering the life or health of a child and for a valid warrant.