CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Back 2 Business Grant Program application process closes on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
The Back 2 Business Grant Program was a part of Illinois' overall economic recovery strategy that will aim to deploy small business recovery grants for those hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Champaign County Economic Development Corporation has worked with businesses in the county to get their through the application process.
Wednesday, Oct. 13 is the final deadline for the application. Don Elmore with the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Champaign County EDC, said there is still time for businesses to apply.
"If you get the few documents together that you need to upload, the (application) will probably take less than 30 minutes to apply," he said.
There is $250 million available to small businesses across the state. Businesses have the opportunity to receive a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $150,000. Hotels have the opportunity to receive up to $250,000 in assistance.
"Even people with multiple businesses can get a maximum of $300,000," shared Elmore.
In Champaign County, more than 400 applications are going through the system, and of those, 100 aren't completed. Elmore told WAND News the county had 22 businesses that have received these grants.
To apply for a Back 2 Business grant, click here.
