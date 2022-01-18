(WAND)- Back 2 Illinois is looking to show their appreciation to teachers across the state.
The organization is hosting the 2022 We Appreciate Teachers Contest. 15 teachers will receive 30 back to school Illinois kits full of supplies for their classrooms.
The winners will also receive gift baskets and will be treated to a luxurious evening of champagne and hors d’oeuvres at a Chicago reception on May 2nd.
Applications for the contest can be found by clicking the link below:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScTkJVUXR30Z2S7tS4j2T4w6IAPC4nqJmxAQdtxIFlv_GXnsg/viewform
