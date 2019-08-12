SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - It's about time for students to get back into the classroom, but before they head back medical officials with HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital remind parents about back to school health tips.
Doctors remind parents to take kids to their back to school physical. Kristin Hayden, PA-C, said kids in preschool, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grade need to head into the office, as well as kids who plan on playing a school sport.
"We look at basically an overall body physical," said Hayden. "We're checking heart, lungs, eyes, ears and the whole kit-and-kabootle."
HSHS Good Shepherd reminds parents to make sure children are up-to-date on all vaccinations. Preteens and teens are required to get the Tdap vaccine to protect them against tetanus, diphtheria and whooping-cough. All children going back to primary school, secondary or college, should be vaccinated accordingly to protect them from infectious diseases, such as meningitis. Hayden also suggests parents talk about proper hand-washing as a way to stop the spread of germs.
"We just want to make sure we are doing that to help prevent the spread of germ and then also immunizations, so that kind of goes along with that physical," said Hayden.
Other health tips don't require a doctor, like proper eating and sleep. Hayden suggests children to start their day with protein, instead of the sugary cereals.
"A little bit of protein is always helpful, a lot of times we always think of those quick breakfasts that are sugary, but even a bagel with peanut butter is great," said Hayden.
Hayden also reminds parents about proper sleep schedules, she encourages parents to start early bedtime a week before school starts, that way kids are already into a routine.
"Sleep schedule is defiantly important it actually plays a lot into school performance," said Hayden.
Finally, it's important to remember backpack safety. Good Shepherd's rehabilitation manager, Tonya Bowrey, reminds parents that have all the weight over one shoulder can lead to muscle strain. It's important to use both straps. Also Bowrey advised parents to pack bags lightly and a backpack should never weigh more than 10 to 20 percent of a child's body weight.