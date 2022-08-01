CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign will have a series of giveaways happening this upcoming week.
The Champaign Sheriff' Office will be hosting a Back-to-School BBQ this weekend at Prairie Fields Park in Savoy.
Sheriff Heuerman says, they are excited to be helping out the community.
“This may just be a little ripple in the pond of helping people out, but it’s something that we’re doing to really show that we are invested in our community."
There will be supplies available for children from Pre-K to senior year of high school.
The annual Salvation Army Back-to-School drive will be hosted at numerous Walmart stores in Champaign, Savoy, and Rantoul.
The sales tax holiday plan will start August 5th and end August 14th. Families will be able to save on school supplies, clothes, and more.
