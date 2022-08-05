(WAND) - The new school year is right around the corner. So, WAND News is keeping track of school supply giveaways across the area.
Saturday:
Backpack Attack - Decatur - YMCA hosting school backpack giveaway - 1500 backpacks - K-6 - 9am to Noon - 220 W. McKinley Ave. , Old King's Orchard Community Center , Johns Hill Magnet School
Back to School Bash - Springfield - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Springfield's Union Square Park (500 E. Madison Street, next to the Lincoln Presidential Museum). In case of rain, it will be held in the presidential library. Free parking is available in the ALPLM's parking garage at Sixth and Madison - It's a free day of games and crafts for children and helpful services for parents and caregivers as summer vacation begins to wind down.
Back to School Event - Decatur - Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, IL 62521 - Macon County students and their families will be able to receive vaccines needed to enter into kindergarten, 6th, and 12th grade; a lead test; and/or a COVID-19 vaccine/booster for the entire family (6 months and older). - Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
*Parents and Guardians: Please bring an insurance card and records, if possible.
Back to School Free Haircuts - Danville - Dazeys Hair Lab will be providing the cuts and of course there will be food plus other activities! Come on out and get these cuts August 6th 12-5 @ the Boys and girls club!
Back to School Bask - Lincoln - Full Gospel Evangelistic Center - event Saturday, August 6th from 12 to 2:00pm. We will be distributing free school supplies to help defray the cost for the families of Lincoln Illinois and Logan County.
Back to School BBQ - Champaign - Prairie Fields Park, Savoy 4pm to 8pm - Come join Champaign County Sheriff's Office for some back-to-school fun! Focused on K-12 students and their families, we'll have free entertainment and public safety demonstrations along with free food and school supplies for kids (while supplies last).
