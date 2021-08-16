DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools welcomed students back on Monday for in-person learning.
Monday was the first traditional day for DPS since 2019. In the fall of 2020, the district was forced to hold virtual learning because of the pandemic.
"We are feeling very excited, it's so nice to finally have the kids back in the classroom," said Diane Brandt, principal at Franklin-Grove Elementary.
All students and staff in Illinois school districts are required to wear masks. Decatur Public Schools is also doing temperature checks as students walk into the building.
"Even though you can't see their smiles, you know they are smiling," Brandt said.
Administrators said it took a lot of collaboration to get to the first day of school. They are just excited to finally have all students back in the classroom and learning.
"Our kids need to be in the classroom. They need to be solving problems (and) just studying. Our teachers need to do what they do best, which is teach our kids," said Bobbi Williams, interim superintendent.
Any parent or legal guardian who has any concerns or questions should contact the school the student attends either by phone or email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.