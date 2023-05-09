(WAND) — A state program to help cover the cost of solar panels is taking off in Illinois. So much so, there's now a major backlog in homeowners getting reimbursed for the projects.
"I just really wanted to do my part to combat global warning and promote renewable resources," Linda Connelly, a solar panel customer, told WAND News.
Connelly had solar panels installed by Wind Solar USA last April, as part of the state's Illinois Shines program.
"It's a wonderful program. I would like to see more people take advantage of it," Connelly explained.
She decided to pay for the system upfront and was expecting to receive her reimbursement from the state.
"They get their payment check in one lump sum. Originally it was coming 6 to 9 months after energization," Michelle Knox, the owner of Wind Solar USA, told WAND News.
But more than a year after her panels were up and running, Connelly is still waiting for her check for $13,000.
"I'll just keep paying on my loan, and hopefully it will come through soon," Connelly said.
Knox said state law requires a new program administrator be installed every five years, meaning a new portal to process applications.
"So the portal got shut down for 3 months and that created a bit of a delay in the payments being issued in the time frame that we had become accustomed to," Knox added.
All of her customers purchase their solar systems up front, instead of leasing. This means they're now left on the hook for thousands of dollars while they wait for the backlog to process.
"I'm hoping [to be paid] by the end of June, first part of July," Connelly told WAND News.
But companies, like Wind Solar USA, said the money is coming.
"They'll get paid, the money is already there. It's not state money, it's rate payer money. It's just a matter of the process and getting caught up," Knox explained.
WAND News reached out to the Illinois Shines Program. A spokesman said they are working through the backlog caused by a new program administrator. Read the full statement here:
"Unfortunately, Illinois Shines and its Program Administrator, Energy Solutions, are presently working through a backlog in approving solar project incentive applications and issuing incentive payments. With the transition to a new Program Administrator last summer, and the need to create a new portal and build a new, larger team to process applications, incentive payments have not been processed in as timely or urgent a manner as we’d hoped.
"Over the last six weeks, the Illinois Power Agency and Energy Solutions have been working diligently to reduce that incentive payment timeline. Presently, those delays are generally 2 to 2.5 months from application receipt to Program Administrator approval, although certain cases—such as when an application is missing necessary information—can take longer.
"As part of the Agency’s commitment to transparency, Energy Solutions has been tracking and documenting the recent progress through weekly public application processing reports.
"We have committed to achieving a two-week turnaround on applications by no later than Fall 2023. To make this timeline goal possible, Energy Solutions has added staff and improved the automated review process. As outlined above, these changes have already greatly accelerated the pace of application review and approval. As that process accelerates, the issuing of incentive payments accelerates as well.
"By quickly addressing and correcting this problem, we hope this will strengthen the public’s trust and confidence in the Illinois Shines Program, as well as in the robust developmental goals of CEJA."
