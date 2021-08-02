SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A giveaway of backpacks filled with school supplies is planned by a phone store in Shelbyville.
Team Wireless, an authorized Verizon retailer, is hosting "Backpacks 4 Kids" at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. A total of 500 backpacks will be handed out.
The store said it has been taking donations all year to help get kids some items for school.
A child must be present and there is a limit of one backpack per child.
Team Wireless is located at 1105 W. Main St. in Shelbyville.
